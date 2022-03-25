Why Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX: PZG) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG)’s traded shares stood at 1.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.81, to imply an increase of 12.56% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The PZG share’s 52-week high remains $1.10, putting it -35.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $38.42M, with an average of 11.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PZG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG) trade information

After registering a 12.56% upside in the last session, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8100 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 12.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.60%, and 29.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.23%. Short interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG) saw shorts transact 35700.0 shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.33, implying an increase of 65.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.90 and $2.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PZG has been trading -239.51% off suggested target high and -134.57% from its likely low.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) shares are 0.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.65% against -9.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.00% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 81.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $200k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $200k.

PZG Dividends

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG)’s Major holders

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. insiders hold 19.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.68% of the shares at 5.83% float percentage. In total, 4.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.49 million shares (or 1.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royal Bank of Canada with 0.36 million shares, or about 0.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.3 million.

We also have OCM Gold Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, OCM Gold Fund holds roughly 0.4 million shares. This is just over 0.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.34 million, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about 0.28 million.