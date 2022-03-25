Why Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.86, to imply an increase of 0.20% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The BUR share’s 52-week high remains $13.55, putting it -37.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.05, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 253.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) trade information

After registering a 0.20% upside in the latest session, Burford Capital Limited (BUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.06 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 0.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.47%, and 7.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.82%. Short interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) saw shorts transact 0.51 million shares and set a 4.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.00, implying an increase of 29.57% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.92 and $17.60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BUR has been trading -78.5% off suggested target high and -10.75% from its likely low.

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Burford Capital Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Burford Capital Limited (BUR) shares are -11.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.38% against 5.60%.

BUR Dividends

Burford Capital Limited has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Burford Capital Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)’s Major holders

Burford Capital Limited insiders hold 8.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.54% of the shares at 82.98% float percentage. In total, 75.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by CI Investments Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.95 million shares (or 4.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $109.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pictet North America Advisors SA with 7.65 million shares, or about 3.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $84.05 million.

We also have Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd and Nuveen Investment Trust II – International Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Burford Capital Limited (BUR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd holds roughly 3.63 million shares. This is just over 1.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.9 million, or 1.32% of the shares, all valued at about 30.41 million.