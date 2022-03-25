Why American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s traded shares stood at 5.24 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.69, to imply a decrease of -6.11% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The AMWL share’s 52-week high remains $19.21, putting it -420.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.02. The company has a valuation of $942.17M, with average of 3.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for American Well Corporation (AMWL), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMWL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) trade information

After registering a -6.11% downside in the last session, American Well Corporation (AMWL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.04 this Thursday, 03/24/22, dropping -6.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.91%, and -4.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.91%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.77, implying an increase of 36.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMWL has been trading -143.9% off suggested target high and -8.4% from its likely low.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Well Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. American Well Corporation (AMWL) shares are -63.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -26.09% against 2.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 47.10% this quarter before falling -12.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $69.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $72.54 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $60.43 million and $58.75 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.30% before jumping 23.50% in the following quarter.

AMWL Dividends

American Well Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Well Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s Major holders

American Well Corporation insiders hold 18.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.64% of the shares at 59.78% float percentage. In total, 48.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.41 million shares (or 7.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $140.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 12.73 million shares, or about 6.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $115.94 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Well Corporation (AMWL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.73 million shares. This is just over 2.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.25 million, or 2.02% of the shares, all valued at about 38.23 million.