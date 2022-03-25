What Could Change After Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) Gains 29.57% From The High-Point?

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s traded shares stood at 5.87 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.15, to imply an increase of 0.88% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The HOFV share’s 52-week high remains $7.64, putting it -564.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.81. The company has a valuation of $122.01M, with average of 1.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HOFV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) trade information

After registering a 0.88% upside in the last session, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2896 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 0.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.65%, and 18.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.34%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 83.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $5.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.75 million and $1.92 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 196.30% before jumping 176.80% in the following quarter.

HOFV Dividends

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s Major holders

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company insiders hold 38.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.86% of the shares at 29.20% float percentage. In total, 17.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.83 million shares (or 4.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.6 million shares, or about 2.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.96 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.46 million shares. This is just over 1.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.29 million, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about 1.96 million.