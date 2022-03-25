Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Is 28.28% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s traded shares stood at 1.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.80, to imply an increase of 6.42% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The VFF share’s 52-week high remains $14.19, putting it -144.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.16. The company has a valuation of $483.89M, with average of 807.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) trade information

After registering a 6.42% upside in the last session, Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.87 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 6.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.00%, and 20.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.66%.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Village Farms International Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) shares are -34.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 87.50% against 11.00%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $71.31 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $71.34 million.

VFF Dividends

Village Farms International Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Village Farms International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Major holders

Village Farms International Inc. insiders hold 20.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.67% of the shares at 27.11% float percentage. In total, 21.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.37 million shares (or 4.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 4.33 million shares, or about 4.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $36.15 million.

We also have AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF holds roughly 4.41 million shares. This is just over 5.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.9 million, or 4.43% of the shares, all valued at about 25.87 million.