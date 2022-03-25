Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Surged -17.00% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.63, to imply an increase of 0.64% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The UA share’s 52-week high remains $23.00, putting it -47.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.61. The company has a valuation of $7.02B, with average of 3.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Under Armour Inc. (UA), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UA a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

After registering a 0.64% upside in the latest session, Under Armour Inc. (UA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.83 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 0.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.71%, and 12.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.91%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.27, implying an increase of 40.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $36.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UA has been trading -130.33% off suggested target high and -15.16% from its likely low.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) estimates and forecasts

UA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Under Armour Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Under Armour Inc. insiders hold 15.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.36% of the shares at 84.19% float percentage. In total, 71.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 23.66 million shares (or 9.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $426.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 21.1 million shares, or about 8.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $380.61 million.

We also have Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Under Armour Inc. (UA) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Hartford Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 6.71 million shares. This is just over 2.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $126.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.36 million, or 2.51% of the shares, all valued at about 119.98 million.