TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) Up 60.99% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 44.79% – Here’s What You Need To Do

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)’s traded shares stood at 2.22 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.89, to imply an increase of 2.75% or $0.64 in intraday trading. The TMST share’s 52-week high remains $23.99, putting it -0.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.32. The company has a valuation of $1.14B, with an average of 1.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 853.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TMST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.6.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) trade information

After registering a 2.75% upside in the last session, TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.10 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 2.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.37%, and 56.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.79%. Short interest in TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) saw shorts transact 5.2 million shares and set a 7.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.85, implying a decrease of -9.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.70 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TMST has been trading -0.46% off suggested target high and 17.54% from its likely low.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TimkenSteel Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) shares are 79.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.59% against -17.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 49.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $315.5 million.

TMST Dividends

TimkenSteel Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TimkenSteel Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)’s Major holders

TimkenSteel Corporation insiders hold 18.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.91% of the shares at 94.18% float percentage. In total, 76.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.96 million shares (or 15.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $91.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.87 million shares, or about 8.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $50.65 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.78 million shares. This is just over 6.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.22 million, or 4.81% of the shares, all valued at about 29.08 million.