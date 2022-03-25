This Week’s -2.53% Loss In T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Taught Us Something New

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $125.44, to imply a decrease of -0.20% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The TMUS share’s 52-week high remains $150.20, putting it -19.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $101.51. The company has a valuation of $159.21B, with an average of 5.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give TMUS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 26 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) trade information

After registering a -0.20% downside in the latest session, T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 127.13 this Thursday, 03/24/22, dropping -0.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.53%, and 3.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.37%. Short interest in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) saw shorts transact 14.65 million shares and set a 2.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $165.49, implying an increase of 24.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $106.10 and $230.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TMUS has been trading -83.35% off suggested target high and 15.42% from its likely low.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing T-Mobile US Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) shares are -4.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.09% against 5.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -63.30% this quarter before jumping 6.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $21.05 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.2 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $20.34 billion and $18.9 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.50% before jumping 6.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 1.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 70.08% annually.

TMUS Dividends

T-Mobile US Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. T-Mobile US Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s Major holders

T-Mobile US Inc. insiders hold 52.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.73% of the shares at 88.07% float percentage. In total, 41.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Softbank Group Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 60.92 million shares (or 4.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.07 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 43.53 million shares, or about 3.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.05 billion.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF holds roughly 17.89 million shares. This is just over 1.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.07 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.97 million, or 1.28% of the shares, all valued at about 1.85 billion.