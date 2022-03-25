There Has Been A 1.63% Incline For Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC). So What’s Next?

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s traded shares stood at 1.14 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.92, to imply an increase of 1.63% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The ARCC share’s 52-week high remains $22.97, putting it -9.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.02. The company has a valuation of $9.49B, with average of 4.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ARCC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.46.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) trade information

After registering a 1.63% upside in the latest session, Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.89 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 1.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.93%, and -3.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.69%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.07, implying an increase of 9.32% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARCC has been trading -14.72% off suggested target high and -0.38% from its likely low.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ares Capital Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) shares are 2.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.86% against 5.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -14.80% this quarter before jumping 4.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $452.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $448.76 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $440 million and $390 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.90% before jumping 15.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.42% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 6.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.90% annually.

ARCC Dividends

Ares Capital Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ares Capital Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.64, with the share yield ticking at 7.97% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s Major holders

Ares Capital Corporation insiders hold 0.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.85% of the shares at 32.04% float percentage. In total, 31.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.2 million shares (or 2.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $207.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 10.03 million shares, or about 2.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $203.98 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF and Payden Equity Income Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF holds roughly 4.45 million shares. This is just over 0.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $95.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.87 million, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about 18.57 million.