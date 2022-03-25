The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -25.34% YTD Loss?

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)’s traded shares stood at 13.74 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.23, to imply a decrease of -29.97% or -$1.81 in intraday trading. The HNST share’s 52-week high remains $23.88, putting it -464.54% down since that peak but still an impressive -18.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.01. The company has a valuation of $527.41M, with average of 1.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

After registering a -29.97% downside in the latest session, The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.16 this Thursday, 03/24/22, dropping -29.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.90%, and 12.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.34%.

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Honest Company Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) shares are -47.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 57.14% against 4.00%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $85.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $90.28 million.

HNST Dividends

The Honest Company Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Honest Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)’s Major holders

The Honest Company Inc. insiders hold 7.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.39% of the shares at 98.14% float percentage. In total, 90.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.17 million shares (or 13.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $126.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 8.51 million shares, or about 9.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $88.3 million.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund holds roughly 0.93 million shares. This is just over 1.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.77 million, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about 7.97 million.