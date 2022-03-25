Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Recovered 16.1% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -6.22% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $219.32, to imply an increase of 1.05% or $2.28 in intraday trading. The TGT share’s 52-week high remains $268.98, putting it -22.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $184.00. The company has a valuation of $97.96B, with an average of 3.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Target Corporation (TGT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TGT a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.87.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) trade information

After registering a 1.05% upside in the latest session, Target Corporation (TGT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 228.46 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 1.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.63%, and 14.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.22%. Short interest in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) saw shorts transact 8.97 million shares and set a 2.15 days time to cover.

Target Corporation (TGT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Target Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Target Corporation (TGT) shares are -10.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.71% against 9.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.50% this quarter before falling -19.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $31.55 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.96 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 25.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 63.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.02% annually.

TGT Dividends

Target Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Target Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 3.60, with the share yield ticking at 1.66% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.68%.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)’s Major holders

Target Corporation insiders hold 0.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.22% of the shares at 81.37% float percentage. In total, 81.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 42.66 million shares (or 8.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.87 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 39.46 million shares, or about 8.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $9.13 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Target Corporation (TGT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 13.83 million shares. This is just over 2.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.16 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.39 million, or 2.17% of the shares, all valued at about 2.38 billion.