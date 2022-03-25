Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Drops -5.89% YTD: Whatâ€™s Next?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)â€™s traded shares stood at 4.45 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 2.10. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $32.28, to imply an increase of 2.18% or $0.69 in intraday trading. The RUN shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $64.62, putting it -100.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.61. The company has a valuation of $6.81B, with an average of 5.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sunrun Inc. (RUN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give RUN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

After registering a 2.18% upside in the last session, Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.12 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 2.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.26%, and 61.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.89%. Short interest in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) saw shorts transact 33.29 million shares and set a 4.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.74, implying an increase of 35.1% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $14.85 and $89.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RUN has been trading -175.71% off suggested target high and 54.0% from its likely low.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sunrun Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares are -27.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.26% against 25.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 102.70% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 71.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $408.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $411.92 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $320.41 million and $334.79 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.60% before jumping 23.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -20.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 68.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 47.82% annually.

RUN Dividends

Sunrun Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sunrun Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)â€™s Major holders

Sunrun Inc. insiders hold 4.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.86% of the shares at 107.50% float percentage. In total, 102.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 29.63 million shares (or 14.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.02 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 21.49 million shares, or about 10.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $945.78 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology holds roughly 6.42 million shares. This is just over 3.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $295.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.59 million, or 2.70% of the shares, all valued at about 257.32 million.