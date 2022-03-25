Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Has Dropped -0.21% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)’s traded shares stood at 1.29 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.77, to imply an increase of 0.42% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The SUNL share’s 52-week high remains $10.48, putting it -119.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.41. The company has a valuation of $584.99M, with an average of 1.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SUNL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) trade information

After registering a 0.42% upside in the last session, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.70 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 0.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.49%, and 43.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.21%. Short interest in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) saw shorts transact 3.69 million shares and set a 3.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.58, implying an increase of 37.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $8.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SUNL has been trading -83.44% off suggested target high and -46.75% from its likely low.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $34.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.41 million.

SUNL Dividends

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)’s Major holders

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. insiders hold 11.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.79% of the shares at 88.08% float percentage. In total, 77.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Apollo Management Holdings, L.p. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.34 million shares (or 8.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 5.6 million shares, or about 6.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $26.76 million.

We also have Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd holds roughly 1.8 million shares. This is just over 2.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.22 million, or 1.44% of the shares, all valued at about 7.22 million.