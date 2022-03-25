Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) Thursday’s Performance: Up 14.52% From The Lows, Now What?

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX)’s traded shares stood at 1.53 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.41, to imply an increase of 2.55% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The SNAX share’s 52-week high remains $10.80, putting it -348.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.06. The company has a valuation of $21.07M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 286.10K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SNAX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) trade information

After registering a 2.55% upside in the last session, Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.69 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 2.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.98%, and 8.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.99%. Short interest in Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) saw shorts transact 0.29 million shares and set a 0.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 75.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNAX has been trading -522.41% off suggested target high and -107.47% from its likely low.

Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Stryve Foods Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) shares are -59.15% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -842.86% against 10.20%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $9.82 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.96 million.

SNAX Dividends

Stryve Foods Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Stryve Foods Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX)’s Major holders

Stryve Foods Inc. insiders hold 15.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.68% of the shares at 44.34% float percentage. In total, 37.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alpine Global Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.79 million shares (or 9.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pura Vida Investments, LLC with 0.44 million shares, or about 5.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.73 million.

We also have Arbitrage Fund and Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Arbitrage Fund holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 1.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.16 million, or 1.88% of the shares, all valued at about 0.87 million.