Stock Of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) Jumped By 17.54 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.34, to imply an increase of 7.19% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The TIRX share’s 52-week high remains $97.92, putting it -7207.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.81, with average of 329.61K shares over the past 3 months.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) trade information

After registering a 7.19% upside in the last session, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5900 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 7.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.23%, and 17.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.76%.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) estimates and forecasts

TIRX Dividends

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)’s Major holders

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd insiders hold 21.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.31% of the shares at 10.63% float percentage. In total, 8.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 52284.0 shares (or 0.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $87314.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 48000.0 shares, or about 0.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $80160.0.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 1504.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3248.0