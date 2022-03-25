Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT)’s 7.59-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s traded shares stood at 2.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $149.26, to imply an increase of 0.46% or $0.69 in intraday trading. The SPOT share’s 52-week high remains $305.60, putting it -104.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $118.20. The company has a valuation of $27.48B, with average of 2.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give SPOT a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.47.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

After registering a 0.46% upside in the last session, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 156.91 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 0.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.59%, and 3.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.22%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $212.69, implying an increase of 29.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $127.06 and $275.80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPOT has been trading -84.78% off suggested target high and 14.87% from its likely low.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Spotify Technology S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) shares are -36.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 104.92% against 16.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 39.70% this quarter before jumping 156.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $3 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.93 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.56 billion and $2.56 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.00% before jumping 14.30% in the following quarter.

SPOT Dividends

Spotify Technology S.A. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Spotify Technology S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

Spotify Technology S.A. insiders hold 27.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.10% of the shares at 81.30% float percentage. In total, 59.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 22.14 million shares (or 12.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.18 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 16.1 million shares, or about 8.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.77 billion.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 6.68 million shares. This is just over 3.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.59 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.96 million, or 1.65% of the shares, all valued at about 691.85 million.