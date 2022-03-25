SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Is Worth A Gamble At $337.74

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $337.74, to imply an increase of 3.20% or $10.47 in intraday trading. The SEDG share’s 52-week high remains $389.71, putting it -15.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $199.33. The company has a valuation of $17.96B, with average of 1.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SEDG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.36.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

After registering a 3.20% upside in the last session, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 340.00 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 3.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.36%, and 43.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.38%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $324.63, implying a decrease of -4.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $67.00 and $431.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SEDG has been trading -27.61% off suggested target high and 80.16% from its likely low.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SolarEdge Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) shares are 18.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 44.28% against 25.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.80% this quarter before jumping 40.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $552.69 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $579.89 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $358.11 million and $405.49 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 54.30% before jumping 43.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 15.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.86% annually.

SEDG Dividends

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Major holders

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. insiders hold 0.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.36% of the shares at 84.08% float percentage. In total, 83.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.33 million shares (or 10.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.41 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Swedbank with 2.74 million shares, or about 5.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $874.58 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 1.41 million shares. This is just over 2.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $500.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.27 million, or 2.42% of the shares, all valued at about 416.13 million.