Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) Stock: Performance and Outlook

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)’s traded shares stood at 2.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $56.24, to imply an increase of 2.50% or $1.37 in intraday trading. The SMAR share’s 52-week high remains $85.65, putting it -52.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $41.65. The company has a valuation of $6.72B, with an average of 2.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SMAR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) trade information

After registering a 2.50% upside in the last session, Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 56.45 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 2.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.77%, and 14.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.39%. Short interest in Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) saw shorts transact 4.26 million shares and set a 2.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $65.47, implying an increase of 14.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40.00 and $90.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SMAR has been trading -60.03% off suggested target high and 28.88% from its likely low.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Smartsheet Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) shares are -27.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -121.43% against 3.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -275.00% this quarter before falling -22.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 41.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $151.68 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $160.22 million.

SMAR Dividends

Smartsheet Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Smartsheet Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)’s Major holders

Smartsheet Inc. insiders hold 3.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.63% of the shares at 92.68% float percentage. In total, 89.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.5 million shares (or 11.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $998.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.96 million shares, or about 8.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $754.13 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 6.14 million shares. This is just over 4.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $422.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.93 million, or 4.68% of the shares, all valued at about 408.16 million.