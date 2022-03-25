SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Is Down -5.12% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.84, to imply a decrease of -7.38% or -$0.46 in intraday trading. The SMRT share’s 52-week high remains $15.14, putting it -159.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.54. The company has a valuation of $1.16B, with an average of 1.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for SmartRent Inc. (SMRT), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SMRT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) trade information

After registering a -7.38% downside in the latest session, SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.47 this Thursday, 03/24/22, dropping -7.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.12%, and -4.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.92%. Short interest in SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) saw shorts transact 4.12 million shares and set a 5.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.19, implying an increase of 42.69% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.80 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SMRT has been trading -139.73% off suggested target high and -16.44% from its likely low.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SmartRent Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) shares are -53.02% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.88% against 17.80%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $28.74 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $48.35 million.

SMRT Dividends

SmartRent Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SmartRent Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s Major holders

SmartRent Inc. insiders hold 41.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.04% of the shares at 71.64% float percentage. In total, 42.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 21.97 million shares (or 11.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $212.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Spark Growth Management Partners Ii, Llc with 11.72 million shares, or about 6.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $113.4 million.

We also have Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd and Baron Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd holds roughly 4.9 million shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $64.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.0 million, or 2.06% of the shares, all valued at about 38.72 million.