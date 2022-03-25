Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) Jumped 348.37% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY)’s traded shares stood at 2.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.03, to imply an increase of 20.55% or $1.88 in intraday trading. The SGLY share’s 52-week high remains $10.52, putting it 4.62% up since that peak but still an impressive 81.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.09. The company has a valuation of $278.95M, with average of 1.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) trade information

After registering a 20.55% upside in the last session, Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.15 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 20.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.71%, and 55.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 131.24%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.75, implying a decrease of -26.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.75 and $8.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SGLY has been trading 20.67% off suggested target high and 20.67% from its likely low.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) estimates and forecasts

SGLY Dividends

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.