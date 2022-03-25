Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) After 1.78% Incline From High?

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW)’s traded shares stood at 2.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.31, to imply an increase of 16.77% or $1.05 in intraday trading. The ARTW share’s 52-week high remains $7.18, putting it 1.78% up since that peak but still an impressive 61.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.83. The company has a valuation of $34.21M, with an average of 0.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 71.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) trade information

After registering a 16.77% upside in the last session, Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.58 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 16.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.84%, and 80.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 106.50%. Short interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) saw shorts transact 11300.0 shares and set a 1.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying a decrease of -4.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARTW has been trading 4.24% off suggested target high and 4.24% from its likely low.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) estimates and forecasts

ARTW Dividends

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 05 and April 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW)’s Major holders

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. insiders hold 55.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.23% of the shares at 11.86% float percentage. In total, 5.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 85938.0 shares (or 1.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 32042.0 shares, or about 0.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.12 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 31860.0 shares. This is just over 0.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15000.0, or 0.33% of the shares, all valued at about 54150.0.