Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS): Is This The Time To Buy?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s traded shares stood at 2.91 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.13, to imply a decrease of -5.08% or -$1.13 in intraday trading. The SHLS share’s 52-week high remains $37.61, putting it -77.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.19. The company has a valuation of $3.38B, with average of 2.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SHLS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

After registering a -5.08% downside in the last session, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.00 this Thursday, 03/24/22, dropping -5.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.48%, and 76.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.05%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.67, implying an increase of 26.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $44.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHLS has been trading -108.23% off suggested target high and 5.35% from its likely low.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Shoals Technologies Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) shares are -31.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.64% against 25.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -42.90% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $46.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $73.46 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $38.75 million and $45.6 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.00% before jumping 61.10% in the following quarter.

SHLS Dividends

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Shoals Technologies Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. insiders hold 1.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.67% of the shares at 110.11% float percentage. In total, 108.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 19.88 million shares (or 19.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $483.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 11.33 million shares, or about 10.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $275.35 million.

We also have Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF holds roughly 4.07 million shares. This is just over 3.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $114.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.0 million, or 3.84% of the shares, all valued at about 112.4 million.