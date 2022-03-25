SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Up 57.04% From 52-Week Low; YTD Jumps 0.60% – Here’s What To Do Now

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s traded shares stood at 2.67 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.01, to imply an increase of 20.46% or $1.7 in intraday trading. The SES share’s 52-week high remains $11.47, putting it -14.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.30. The company has a valuation of $3.37B, with average of 772.48K shares over the past 3 months.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information

After registering a 20.46% upside in the last session, SES AI Corporation (SES) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.18 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 20.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 43.62%, and 104.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.60%.

SES AI Corporation (SES) estimates and forecasts

SES Dividends

SES AI Corporation has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SES AI Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s Major holders

SES AI Corporation insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.18% of the shares at 19.21% float percentage. In total, 19.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.25 million shares (or 8.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Diameter Capital Partners LP with 1.61 million shares, or about 5.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $16.0 million.

We also have First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and U.S. Global Investors-Gold and Precious Metals Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SES AI Corporation (SES) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 0.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40000.0, or 0.14% of the shares, all valued at about 0.4 million.