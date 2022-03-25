SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS): Can A Stock Be Down -22.08% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.85, to imply an increase of 6.94% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The LEDS share’s 52-week high remains $31.44, putting it -716.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.00. The company has a valuation of $15.30M, with average of 125.89K shares over the past 3 months.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) trade information

After registering a 6.94% upside in the latest session, SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.33 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 6.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.42%, and 5.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.08%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.00, implying an increase of 87.17% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LEDS has been trading -679.22% off suggested target high and -679.22% from its likely low.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 37.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -391.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 50.00% annually.

LEDS Dividends

SemiLEDs Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 06 and April 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SemiLEDs Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s Major holders

SemiLEDs Corporation insiders hold 37.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.78% of the shares at 7.60% float percentage. In total, 4.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 34800.0 shares (or 0.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Investments, LP with 33034.0 shares, or about 0.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.15 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 4500.0 shares. This is just over 0.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20790.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 300.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 1386.0.