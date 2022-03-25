RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.28, to imply an increase of 13.93% or $1.99 in intraday trading. The RADA share’s 52-week high remains $14.71, putting it 9.64% up since that peak but still an impressive 49.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.20. The company has a valuation of $691.78M, with average of 439.71K shares over the past 3 months.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) trade information

After registering a 13.93% upside in the latest session, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.10 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 13.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.59%, and 41.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 51.70%.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) shares are 36.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.00% against 6.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before falling -35.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $30.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.34 million.

RADA Dividends

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s Major holders

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. insiders hold 7.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.12% of the shares at 64.22% float percentage. In total, 59.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.32 million shares (or 10.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with 3.03 million shares, or about 9.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $28.51 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and John Hancock Fds II-Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1.5 million shares. This is just over 4.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.66 million, or 2.00% of the shares, all valued at about 6.18 million.