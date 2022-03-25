Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: APTS) Fell -3.78% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.86, to imply an increase of 0.08% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The APTS share’s 52-week high remains $25.80, putting it -3.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.13. The company has a valuation of $1.39B, with average of 1.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) trade information

After registering a 0.08% upside in the latest session, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.95 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 0.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.96%, and -2.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.54%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.00, implying a decrease of -8.09% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APTS has been trading -0.56% off suggested target high and 27.59% from its likely low.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) shares are 102.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.55% against 8.30%.

APTS Dividends

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.70, with the share yield ticking at 2.82% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)’s Major holders

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. insiders hold 2.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.03% of the shares at 54.65% float percentage. In total, 53.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.03 million shares (or 9.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.71 million shares, or about 7.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $45.38 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 2.36 million shares. This is just over 4.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.32 million, or 2.48% of the shares, all valued at about 16.09 million.