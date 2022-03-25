Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) Is 27.64% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP)’s traded shares stood at 1.08 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.94, to imply an increase of 0.29% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The PAGP share’s 52-week high remains $12.95, putting it -8.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.64. The company has a valuation of $2.35B, with average of 3.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PAGP a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) trade information

After registering a 0.29% upside in the latest session, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.96 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 0.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.22%, and 11.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.36%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.90, implying an increase of 14.1% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAGP has been trading -42.38% off suggested target high and 7.87% from its likely low.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Plains GP Holdings L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) shares are 12.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 361.29% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -25.00% this quarter before jumping 165.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $12.04 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.2 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.38 billion and $9.93 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 43.70% before jumping 22.80% in the following quarter.

PAGP Dividends

Plains GP Holdings L.P. has its next earnings report out on February 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Plains GP Holdings L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 6.05% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP)’s Major holders

Plains GP Holdings L.P. insiders hold 2.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.60% of the shares at 88.89% float percentage. In total, 86.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.24 million shares (or 7.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $144.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 13.52 million shares, or about 7.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $137.05 million.

We also have Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund and First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund holds roughly 10.3 million shares. This is just over 5.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $104.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.92 million, or 4.75% of the shares, all valued at about 89.22 million.