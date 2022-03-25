Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Added 4.12 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s traded shares stood at 2.96 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.79, to imply an increase of 4.99% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The PRTY share’s 52-week high remains $11.06, putting it -191.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.12. The company has a valuation of $420.39M, with an average of 3.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PRTY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.41.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) trade information

After registering a 4.99% upside in the last session, Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.89 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 4.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.12%, and -3.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.96%. Short interest in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) saw shorts transact 8.18 million shares and set a 2.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.50, implying an increase of 41.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRTY has been trading -84.7% off suggested target high and -58.31% from its likely low.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Party City Holdco Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) shares are -51.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.29% against 1.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 64.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $705.4 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 98.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.58% annually.

PRTY Dividends

Party City Holdco Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Party City Holdco Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.