Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s traded shares stood at 4.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.78, to imply a decrease of -2.52% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The VRT share’s 52-week high remains $28.80, putting it -125.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.59. The company has a valuation of $4.74B, with an average of 5.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VRT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

After registering a -2.52% downside in the last session, Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.78 this Thursday, 03/24/22, dropping -2.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.33%, and 3.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.82%. Short interest in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) saw shorts transact 8.13 million shares and set a 3.24 days time to cover.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vertiv Holdings Co share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) shares are -46.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 7.89% against 9.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -18.20% this quarter before jumping 9.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.41 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.24 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.31 billion and $1.1 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.10% before jumping 12.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 142.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 131.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.10% annually.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co has its next earnings report out between April 05 and April 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vertiv Holdings Co has a forward dividend ratio of 0.01, with the share yield ticking at 0.08% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Vertiv Holdings Co insiders hold 3.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.43% of the shares at 91.58% float percentage. In total, 88.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 59.88 million shares (or 15.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.44 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 24.76 million shares, or about 6.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $596.38 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7.97 million shares. This is just over 2.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $192.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.23 million, or 1.93% of the shares, all valued at about 185.74 million.