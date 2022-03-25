Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s traded shares stood at 0.82 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $186.01, to imply an increase of 0.98% or $1.8 in intraday trading. The TXN share’s 52-week high remains $202.26, putting it -8.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $161.04. The company has a valuation of $168.47B, with average of 6.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give TXN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.17.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) trade information

After registering a 0.98% upside in the latest session, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 185.45 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 0.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.22%, and 11.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.26%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Texas Instruments Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) shares are -7.28% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.05% against 12.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.00% this quarter before jumping 10.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $4.73 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 25 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.93 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.29 billion and $4.35 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.30% before jumping 13.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 38.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

TXN Dividends

Texas Instruments Incorporated has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 4.60, with the share yield ticking at 2.50% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s Major holders

Texas Instruments Incorporated insiders hold 0.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.26% of the shares at 86.43% float percentage. In total, 86.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 84.94 million shares (or 9.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.01 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 73.79 million shares, or about 8.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $13.91 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 26.24 million shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.95 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.56 million, or 2.12% of the shares, all valued at about 3.69 billion.