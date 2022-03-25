Now Is The Time To Build A Position In IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s traded shares stood at 2.02 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.95, to imply a decrease of -1.76% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The IONQ share’s 52-week high remains $35.90, putting it -157.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.07. The company has a valuation of $2.59B, with an average of 2.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

After registering a -1.76% downside in the last session, IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.44 this Thursday, 03/24/22, dropping -1.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.87%, and 1.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.47%. Short interest in IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) saw shorts transact 9.19 million shares and set a 2.35 days time to cover.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.16 million.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IonQ Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s Major holders

IonQ Inc. insiders hold 23.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.89% of the shares at 52.36% float percentage. In total, 39.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 29.23 million shares (or 15.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $488.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SB Global Advisers Ltd with 6.14 million shares, or about 3.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $102.52 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IonQ Inc. (IONQ) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.51 million shares. This is just over 0.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.82 million, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about 13.7 million.