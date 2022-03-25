Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s traded shares stood at 1.88 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.03, to imply an increase of 8.56% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The FLGC share’s 52-week high remains $21.45, putting it -956.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.31. The company has a valuation of $123.95M, with an average of 0.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

After registering a 8.56% upside in the last session, Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1000 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 8.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.98%, and 14.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.04%. Short interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) saw shorts transact 0.22 million shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.5 million.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Flora Growth Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

Flora Growth Corp. insiders hold 9.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.94% of the shares at 2.14% float percentage. In total, 1.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.89 million shares (or 1.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vident Investment Advisory, LLC with 49518.0 shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.28 million.

We also have Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF holds roughly 0.89 million shares. This is just over 1.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20412.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 88179.0.