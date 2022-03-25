NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) Has Gained 44.21% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s traded shares stood at 3.99 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.54, to imply a decrease of -0.20% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The NOV share’s 52-week high remains $24.06, putting it -23.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.46. The company has a valuation of $7.68B, with average of 5.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

After registering a -0.20% downside in the last session, NOV Inc. (NOV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.41 this Thursday, 03/24/22, dropping -0.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.93%, and 13.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.21%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.45, implying a decrease of -0.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $29.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NOV has been trading -48.41% off suggested target high and 28.35% from its likely low.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NOV Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NOV Inc. (NOV) shares are 51.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 136.73% against 16.80%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.46 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.51 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 36.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 91.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 41.00% annually.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NOV Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 1.02% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

NOV Inc. insiders hold 0.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.93% of the shares at 97.54% float percentage. In total, 96.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Pzena Investment Management Llc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 40.67 million shares (or 10.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $551.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 37.6 million shares, or about 9.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $509.52 million.

We also have First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NOV Inc. (NOV) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, First Eagle Global Fund holds roughly 24.8 million shares. This is just over 6.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $347.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.12 million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about 145.72 million.