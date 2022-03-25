Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Thursday – The Stock Is Down -33.19% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.60, to imply an increase of 3.31% or $0.72 in intraday trading. The NWL share’s 52-week high remains $30.10, putting it -33.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.36. The company has a valuation of $9.44B, with an average of 2.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Newell Brands Inc. (NWL), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NWL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.33.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) trade information

After registering a 3.31% upside in the latest session, Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.78 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 3.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.61%, and -10.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.18%. Short interest in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) saw shorts transact 11.26 million shares and set a 3.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.92, implying an increase of 21.85% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $36.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NWL has been trading -59.29% off suggested target high and -6.19% from its likely low.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Newell Brands Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) shares are -9.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.95% against 10.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $2.66 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.23 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.69 billion and $2.29 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.00% before dropping -2.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 75.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 173.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.38% annually.

NWL Dividends

Newell Brands Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 28 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Newell Brands Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.92, with the share yield ticking at 4.20% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.17%.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s Major holders

Newell Brands Inc. insiders hold 0.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.62% of the shares at 91.13% float percentage. In total, 90.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 46.34 million shares (or 10.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.03 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Icahn, Carl, C. with 43.7 million shares, or about 10.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $967.62 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 10.86 million shares. This is just over 2.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $240.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.55 million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about 211.48 million.