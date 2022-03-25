New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) -36.94% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.60, to imply an increase of 1.27% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The NYMT share’s 52-week high remains $4.93, putting it -36.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.24. The company has a valuation of $1.35B, with average of 3.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) trade information

After registering a 1.27% upside in the latest session, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.74 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 1.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.31%, and 3.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.57%.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New York Mortgage Trust Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) shares are -18.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.63% against 2.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -36.40% this quarter before falling -9.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $36.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37.37 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30.34 million and $31.48 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.50% before jumping 18.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -5.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 142.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.59% annually.

NYMT Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 04 and May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 11.27% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s Major holders

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. insiders hold 1.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.42% of the shares at 57.03% float percentage. In total, 56.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 67.85 million shares (or 17.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $252.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 24.7 million shares, or about 6.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $91.88 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 26.46 million shares. This is just over 6.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $98.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.8 million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about 40.19 million.