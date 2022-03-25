NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) Surged 12.96% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s traded shares stood at 3.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $92.16, to imply a decrease of -3.47% or -$3.31 in intraday trading. The NTES share’s 52-week high remains $120.84, putting it -31.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $68.62. The company has a valuation of $58.35B, with average of 2.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for NetEase Inc. (NTES), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 36 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NTES a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 31 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) trade information

After registering a -3.47% downside in the last session, NetEase Inc. (NTES) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 98.26 this Thursday, 03/24/22, dropping -3.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.30%, and 0.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.45%.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NetEase Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NetEase Inc. (NTES) shares are 12.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.69% against 14.10%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -11.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.89% annually.

NTES Dividends

NetEase Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NetEase Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.82, with the share yield ticking at 0.89% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Major holders

NetEase Inc. insiders hold 1.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.76% of the shares at 35.23% float percentage. In total, 34.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 22.23 million shares (or 3.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.9 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 19.78 million shares, or about 2.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.69 billion.

We also have Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NetEase Inc. (NTES) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Invesco Developing Markets Fund holds roughly 12.64 million shares. This is just over 1.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.23 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.09 million, or 0.61% of the shares, all valued at about 440.84 million.