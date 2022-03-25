NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) Stock Gained 19.50% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.90, to imply an increase of 1.10% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The NAOV share’s 52-week high remains $4.19, putting it -365.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $23.38M, with average of 295.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NAOV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) trade information

After registering a 1.10% upside in the latest session, NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9760 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 1.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.10%, and 19.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.42%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.50, implying an increase of 91.43% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.50 and $10.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NAOV has been trading -1066.67% off suggested target high and -1066.67% from its likely low.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 98.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $150k.

NAOV Dividends

NanoVibronix Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NanoVibronix Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s Major holders

NanoVibronix Inc. insiders hold 2.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.92% of the shares at 6.09% float percentage. In total, 5.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.42 million shares (or 1.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.35 million shares, or about 1.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.36 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.29 million shares. This is just over 1.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.