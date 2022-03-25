Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) Has Fallen -1319.64% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s traded shares stood at 1.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.56, to imply a decrease of -7.24% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The MTCR share’s 52-week high remains $7.95, putting it -1319.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $15.62M, with average of 2.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Metacrine Inc. (MTCR), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MTCR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.63.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) trade information

After registering a -7.24% downside in the last session, Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6460 this Thursday, 03/24/22, dropping -7.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.92%, and 29.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.76%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.83, implying an increase of 90.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MTCR has been trading -2578.57% off suggested target high and -78.57% from its likely low.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Metacrine Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) shares are -81.72% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.27% against 0.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 45.20% this quarter before jumping 12.30% for the next one.

MTCR Dividends

Metacrine Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Metacrine Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s Major holders

Metacrine Inc. insiders hold 18.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.37% of the shares at 36.18% float percentage. In total, 29.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Artal Group S.A. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.92 million shares (or 3.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.43 million shares, or about 1.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.29 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.37 million shares. This is just over 1.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 38068.0, or 0.14% of the shares, all valued at about 50249.0.