McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) Thursday – Up 9.98% From The Lows, What Happens Next

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $241.80, to imply an increase of 0.64% or $1.54 in intraday trading. The MCD share’s 52-week high remains $271.15, putting it -12.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $217.68. The company has a valuation of $177.57B, with average of 3.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for McDonald’s Corporation (MCD), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 37 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MCD a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 23 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.21.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) trade information

After registering a 0.64% upside in the latest session, McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 241.13 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 0.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.17%, and -3.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.37%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $282.72, implying an increase of 14.47% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $260.00 and $306.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MCD has been trading -26.55% off suggested target high and -7.53% from its likely low.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing McDonald’s Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) shares are -1.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.41% against 21.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.10% this quarter before jumping 7.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $5.62 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.15 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 59.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.97% annually.

MCD Dividends

McDonald’s Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. McDonald’s Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 5.52, with the share yield ticking at 2.30% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)’s Major holders

McDonald’s Corporation insiders hold 0.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.65% of the shares at 69.69% float percentage. In total, 69.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 65.96 million shares (or 8.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.68 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 52.92 million shares, or about 7.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $14.19 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 21.24 million shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.69 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.82 million, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about 4.24 billion.