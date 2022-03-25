Manchester United plc’s (NYSE: MANU) Stock Rises 0.22 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)’s traded shares stood at 1.83 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.86, to imply an increase of 0.22% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The MANU share’s 52-week high remains $20.86, putting it -50.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.04. The company has a valuation of $2.20B, with average of 379.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Manchester United plc (MANU), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MANU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$11.57.

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) trade information

After registering a 0.22% upside in the latest session, Manchester United plc (MANU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.02 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 0.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.05%, and 5.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.88%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.28, implying a decrease of -4.37% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.98 and $14.23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MANU has been trading -2.67% off suggested target high and 13.56% from its likely low.

Manchester United plc (MANU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Manchester United plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Manchester United plc (MANU) shares are -28.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.81% against 29.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.00% this quarter before jumping 0.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $202.04 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $145.26 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -19.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 5.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -4.35% annually.

MANU Dividends

Manchester United plc has its next earnings report out between June 15 and June 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Manchester United plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.18, with the share yield ticking at 1.30% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)’s Major holders

Manchester United plc insiders hold 6.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.33% of the shares at 99.03% float percentage. In total, 92.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ariel Investments, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.93 million shares (or 25.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $155.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lindsell Train Limited with 10.85 million shares, or about 25.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $154.47 million.

We also have Ariel Fund and Baron Partners Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Manchester United plc (MANU) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Ariel Fund holds roughly 5.1 million shares. This is just over 11.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $72.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.0 million, or 11.55% of the shares, all valued at about 71.2 million.