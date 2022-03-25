Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) Is Worth A Gamble At $4.26

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.26, to imply a decrease of -12.53% or -$0.61 in intraday trading. The PIK share’s 52-week high remains $10.49, putting it -146.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.51. The company has a valuation of $26.84M, with an average of 27.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

After registering a -12.53% downside in the last session, Kidpik Corp. (PIK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.54 this Thursday, 03/24/22, dropping -12.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.32%, and 57.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.06%. Short interest in Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) saw shorts transact 86260.0 shares and set a 0.09 days time to cover.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $6.74 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.12 billion.

PIK Dividends

Kidpik Corp. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kidpik Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders

Kidpik Corp. insiders hold 108.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.05% of the shares at -114.27% float percentage. In total, 10.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kepos Capital Lp. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 1.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Perritt Capital Management, Inc. with 45000.0 shares, or about 0.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.28 million.

We also have Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kidpik Corp. (PIK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund holds roughly 45000.0 shares. This is just over 0.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5900.0, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 36993.0.