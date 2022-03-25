JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) Thursday’s Performance: Up 63.95% From The Lows, Now What?

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL)’s traded shares stood at 73.83 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.30, to imply an increase of 27.22% or $0.92 in intraday trading. The LLL share’s 52-week high remains $7.16, putting it -66.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.55. The company has a valuation of $19.74M, with an average of 17.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) trade information

After registering a 27.22% upside in the last session, JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.16 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 27.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 109.76%, and 137.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 90.27%. Short interest in JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL) saw shorts transact 60560.0 shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) estimates and forecasts

LLL Dividends

JX Luxventure Limited has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JX Luxventure Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:LLL)’s Major holders

JX Luxventure Limited insiders hold 43.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.63% of the shares at 8.21% float percentage. In total, 4.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 4.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 12929.0 shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $38140.0.