It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) At $0.71.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s traded shares stood at 4.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.50. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.71, to imply an increase of 0.13% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The PIXY share’s 52-week high remains $4.10, putting it -477.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $23.37M, with an average of 1.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

After registering a 0.13% upside in the last session, ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7950 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 0.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.71%, and -8.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.32%. Short interest in ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw shorts transact 0.39 million shares and set a 0.64 days time to cover.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) estimates and forecasts

PIXY Dividends

ShiftPixy Inc. has its next earnings report out on January 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ShiftPixy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

ShiftPixy Inc. insiders hold 46.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.79% of the shares at 25.60% float percentage. In total, 13.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.85 million shares (or 9.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.27 million shares, or about 0.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.3 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.14 million shares. This is just over 0.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about 0.16 million.