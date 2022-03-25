Is People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.64, to imply an increase of 2.22% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The PBCT share’s 52-week high remains $21.98, putting it -1.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.18. The company has a valuation of $9.10B, with an average of 4.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) trade information

After registering a 2.22% upside in the latest session, People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.98 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 2.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.38%, and 2.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.80%. Short interest in People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) saw shorts transact 15.67 million shares and set a 3.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.30, implying an increase of 2.96% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $24.80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PBCT has been trading -14.6% off suggested target high and 21.44% from its likely low.

People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing People’s United Financial Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) shares are 27.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -16.22% against -12.50%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $420.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $411.18 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 186.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.74% annually.

PBCT Dividends

People’s United Financial Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. People’s United Financial Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.73, with the share yield ticking at 3.45% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.47%.

People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)’s Major holders

People’s United Financial Inc. insiders hold 0.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.03% of the shares at 75.73% float percentage. In total, 75.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 49.9 million shares (or 11.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $889.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 47.46 million shares, or about 11.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $845.74 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF holds roughly 17.68 million shares. This is just over 4.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $301.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.14 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 212.04 million.