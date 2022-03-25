Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $55.00.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $88.33, to imply an increase of 1.48% or $1.29 in intraday trading. The IPI share’s 52-week high remains $92.28, putting it -4.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.82. The company has a valuation of $1.15B, with average of 341.52K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI), translating to a mean rating of 3.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give IPI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.02.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) trade information

After registering a 1.48% upside in the last session, Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 93.87 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 1.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 33.17%, and 94.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 106.72%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.00, implying a decrease of -115.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IPI has been trading 37.73% off suggested target high and 69.43% from its likely low.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Intrepid Potash Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) shares are 186.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 331.29% against 14.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 2,140.00% this quarter before jumping 627.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $63.33 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $75.83 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $48.44 million and $58.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.70% before jumping 30.50% in the following quarter.

IPI Dividends

Intrepid Potash Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Intrepid Potash Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s Major holders

Intrepid Potash Inc. insiders hold 38.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.12% of the shares at 62.40% float percentage. In total, 38.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.89 million shares (or 6.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.62 million shares, or about 4.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $19.28 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.28 million shares. This is just over 2.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.24 million, or 1.75% of the shares, all valued at about 11.46 million.