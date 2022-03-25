InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Thursday – Up 38.1% From The Lows, What Happens Next

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.05, to imply an increase of 39.07% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The INM share’s 52-week high remains $4.01, putting it -281.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $14.84M, with average of 94.07K shares over the past 3 months.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

After registering a 39.07% upside in the last session, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1000 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 39.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 41.85%, and 3.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.85%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 82.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INM has been trading -471.43% off suggested target high and -471.43% from its likely low.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) shares are -42.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.50% against 11.80%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $120k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $420k.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 0.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.52% of the shares at 6.57% float percentage. In total, 6.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Two Sigma Advisers, LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 1.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Investments, LP with 0.13 million shares, or about 0.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.17 million.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 4383.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8327.0