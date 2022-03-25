Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) Thursday â€“ Up 46.27% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.97 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.40. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $14.09, to imply an increase of 9.91% or $1.27 in intraday trading. The IEA shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $17.10, putting it -21.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.57. The company has a valuation of $640.81M, with an average of 0.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 540.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA), translating to a mean rating of 1.20. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IEA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) trade information

After registering a 9.91% upside in the last session, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.45 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 9.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.99%, and 44.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.15%. Short interest in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) saw shorts transact 2.11 million shares and set a 4.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.00, implying an increase of 17.12% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IEA has been trading -27.75% off suggested target high and -13.56% from its likely low.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) shares are 21.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 136.86% against -12.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 370.00% this quarter before jumping 89.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 15.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $524.53 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $357.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $391.91 million and $276.41 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 33.80% before jumping 29.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -23.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 1433.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

IEA Dividends

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)â€™s Major holders

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. insiders hold 8.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.22% of the shares at 92.46% float percentage. In total, 84.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ares Management Llc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 15.24 million shares (or 31.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $140.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 2.24 million shares, or about 4.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $20.65 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 2.08 million shares. This is just over 4.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.82 million, or 1.71% of the shares, all valued at about 7.53 million.