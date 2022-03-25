India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX: IGC) -389.47% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC)’s traded shares stood at 1.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.95, to imply an increase of 10.47% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The IGC share’s 52-week high remains $4.65, putting it -389.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.74. The company has a valuation of $51.63M, with average of 322.16K shares over the past 3 months.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) trade information

After registering a 10.47% upside in the last session, India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9519 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 10.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.85%, and -2.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.71%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.05, implying an increase of 68.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.05 and $3.05 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IGC has been trading -221.05% off suggested target high and -221.05% from its likely low.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) estimates and forecasts

IGC Dividends

India Globalization Capital Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 10 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. India Globalization Capital Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC)’s Major holders

India Globalization Capital Inc. insiders hold 7.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.24% of the shares at 12.19% float percentage. In total, 11.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.41 million shares (or 3.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.84 million shares, or about 2.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.25 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.63 million shares. This is just over 1.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.18 million, or 0.46% of the shares, all valued at about 0.26 million.