Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) Spiked 1.29% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s traded shares stood at 1.23 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.25, to imply an increase of 1.00% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The IRT share’s 52-week high remains $27.26, putting it -3.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.98. The company has a valuation of $5.81B, with average of 4.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IRT a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) trade information

After registering a 1.00% upside in the latest session, Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.55 this Thursday, 03/24/22, jumping 1.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.29%, and 5.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.62%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.98, implying an increase of 6.18% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IRT has been trading -14.29% off suggested target high and 0.95% from its likely low.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Independence Realty Trust Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) shares are 24.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.05% against 8.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -50.00% this quarter before jumping 1,100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $63.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $62.38 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $53.92 million and $54.81 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.30% before jumping 13.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 160.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

IRT Dividends

Independence Realty Trust Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Independence Realty Trust Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 1.85% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s Major holders

Independence Realty Trust Inc. insiders hold 0.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.77% of the shares at 65.18% float percentage. In total, 64.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 19.73 million shares (or 8.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $509.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.23 million shares, or about 5.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $315.88 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 7.33 million shares. This is just over 3.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $189.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.81 million, or 2.18% of the shares, all valued at about 113.61 million.