IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) Stock Dropped -9.55% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)’s traded shares stood at 2.12 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.99, to imply a decrease of -1.49% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The IMCC share’s 52-week high remains $8.07, putting it -305.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.56. The company has a valuation of $166.72M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 317.28K shares over the past 3 months.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) trade information

After registering a -1.49% downside in the last session, IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.44 this Thursday, 03/24/22, dropping -1.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.65%, and -9.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.42%. Short interest in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) saw shorts transact 0.48 million shares and set a 0.4 days time to cover.

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing IM Cannabis Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) shares are -42.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 101.82% against 14.10%.

IMCC Dividends

IM Cannabis Corp. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IM Cannabis Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)’s Major holders

IM Cannabis Corp. insiders hold 28.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.60% of the shares at 19.04% float percentage. In total, 13.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.36 million shares (or 6.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. with 1.34 million shares, or about 1.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.72 million.

We also have Wasatch Microcap Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Wasatch Microcap Fund holds roughly 4.21 million shares. This is just over 6.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.4 million, or 0.59% of the shares, all valued at about 1.11 million.